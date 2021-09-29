ROSEBUD — Services for Sally Jean Tarver, 81, of Houston will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Lutheran Church in Rosebud with the Rev. Scott Murray officiating.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Tarver died Monday, Aug. 30, in a Sugarland hospital.
She was born Aug. 30, 1940, in Chicago to Elmer and Frieda Siwek Schrom. She married John Albert Tarver III in 1966. She was a lifetime member of the Lutheran church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Jill Tarver Stoneburner.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Tarver of Houston; and three grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.