Larry Wayne Jackson
Larry Wayne Jackson, born April 30th, 1945 in Beeville, Texas; the son of William Powell and Gertrude “Trudy” Jackson, passed away on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, after a long hard fight with Leukemia.
Larry grew up in Houston, Texas during the late 1950’s and early 60’s attending Westbury High School where he played halfback on the varsity football team. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War Era. Upon leaving the military he went to work as a technician for NASA, where he worked on the Apollo Moon Missions for several years. In 1972 he enrolled at Texas A&M University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Poultry Science and became an Aggie for life. He later attended the University of Houston, during which time he served as a Harris County Constable. on May 12, 1984 he married the love of his life, Priscilla Anne Clark at his parents home in Houston, Texas, before settling into the home building business where he acquired the designation of a Master Home Builder and spent the remainder of his life building custom homes. Throughout his career he helped hundreds of Central Texas families realize the dream of home ownership. He was a longstanding member of the Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite where he became a Shriner and served in the motor corps for several years. He loved to hunt and fish, he was a longtime Astros fan and he rarely missed a Texas Aggie football game.
Larry was a loyal husband, a proud father and devoted grandfather. He had a contagious positive attitude that preceded him wherever he went. He loved his family, and he loved life. He never met a stranger and befriended most everyone he ever met. He could take the rainiest of days and always find a ray of Sunshine.
Larry is Survived by his wife of 39 years, Priscilla “Prissy”, his brother Ronnie, his son Bill, his three children by marriage, including his son Michael & daughters Lisa and Cheryl; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Hunter.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, Texas.
He will be laid to rest at the National Veterans Cemetery at 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston, Texas at 12:30pm, Thursday, March, 23rd, 2023.
