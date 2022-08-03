Edward Burrier
Edward Lewis Burrier, 64, of Belton passed away Saturday July 30, 2022, at his home in Belton.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Edward was born and raised in Belton on June 28, 1958, to Milton Lewis and Lucille (King) Burrier. He enjoyed singing and playing his guitar with his grandchildren. Edward loved Darts, Dominos and cards; he also spent his time playing pool in Temple where he won many trophies.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Survivors include three sons, Lewis Burrier and wife Amanda of Temple, Michael Burrier and wife Carol of Gatesville and Jamie Mullins of Fort Smith, AR; three daughters, Melissa Trevino and husband Michael of Belton, Bonnie Kirkland and husband Daniel of Belton and Jessica Silvia and husband Alex of Fort Smith, AR; three sisters, Tammy Reid of Abilene, Betty Stoup of Belton and Patricia Newman; a brother, Randy Burrier, 24 Grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & cremation Services of Belton.
