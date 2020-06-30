Paul G. Willson, age 98, returned peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020 in a local care center. Visitation will be 5-7pm Tuesday, June 30th at Scanio-Harper funeral home. Services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 1st at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Rev. David Ray officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Willson was born June 6, 1922 in the McDowell Community to Paul Jones Willson and Minnie Kegley Willson. A lifelong resident of Bell County, Paul graduated from Holland High School and soon after was employed as a lineman with Lone Star Gas Company. He worked with his future brother-in-law until World War II broke out. Together they traveled to San Antonio to voluntarily enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
While serving his country, Paul trained as a B-17 flight engineer and top turret gunner. He spent almost 10 months of his duty assignment in the European Theater of Operations, stationed in England. He participated in the 30 required missions and because of his pilot, Capt. Francis Beaugureau, with whom he had flown the previous 25 missions, he volunteered for another 5 missions. After completion of his missions overseas, Paul was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 3 bronze stars, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Air Medal with 5 oak leaf clusters. In 2016, Paul was awarded the French Legion Medal of Honor for completing all the required missions. This is equivalent to the U.S. Medal of Honor.
After returning to the U.S. and receiving his honorable discharge, Paul worked several jobs before meeting his life-long love, Margaret Sandlin. They were married March 1, 1946. In 1955 their family expanded when a daughter was born. During this time, Paul began work as a security guard with Phillips Petroleum in McGregor, Texas. Paul’s interest in working with wood grew and he became a self-employed carpenter in the Temple area using his talents to design, build and repair projects for many prominent people such as Dr. Raleigh White. As a skilled carpenter he also helped build the Harper-Talasek funeral home in Temple and the fire station on 57th Street in Temple.
Paul loved building projects for his family and friends. He always looked forward to November when deer season opened, trying to find that one big buck. His hobbies included traveling in the family RV, taking first, their daughter, across the U.S. to visit as many states as possible. When their granddaughter was born, Paul and Margaret repeated their trips and began exploring again, sharing the sights with her. Paul was also addicted to “42” and “84” domino parties, sometimes lasting into the wee hours of the morning. He most likely would outbid you and could tell you what dominos you were holding. Above all this, Paul loved the Lord and regularly attended Troy United Methodist Church.
Paul was preceded in death by Margaret, wife of 72 ½ years, his parents, sisters Margaret Willson, Maurine Liles, Eunice Nixon and a brother, Talmage “Bucky” Willson. Survivors include his daughter, Paula Kay Willson Thrift of Temple, a granddaughter Jill Ross and husband Tony of Troy, two great granddaughters, Maggie and Jennie Ross of Troy, sisters Tiny York and Elaine Lungwitz of Houston, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and one special granddog, Rex, who was his buddy.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Troy United Methodist Church attn. mission trips P.O. Box 9, Troy, TX 76579 or to City of Temple Animal Services Dept, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76504.
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.