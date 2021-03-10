Services for Esperanza O. Molier de Spindola, 83, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Jesus Spindola officiating.
Mrs. Spindola died Friday, March 5, in Temple.
She was born Dec. 18, 1937, in Santiago de Las Vegas, Cuba. She married Arturo Spindola Sánchez on Feb. 14, 1951. She founded the Center for Rehabilitation and Habilitation for the blind in Venezuela and the School of Rehabilitation for the Blind Venezuelan Peasant in Tinaquillo, Venezuela.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Lazaro Arturo Spindola Molier and Jesus Spindola Molier, eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.