BELTON — Services for Walter Lewis Taggart, 81, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Taggart died Tuesday, June 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 6, 1941, in Killeen to Tom and Eloise Taggart. He served in the U.S. Navy for more than four years aboard the USS Ingraham DD-694 Destroyer during the Cuban Crisis. He worked as a high voltage lineman for Brazos Electric for more than 40 years.
Survivors include his wife, Rocky Taggart of Belton; two daughters, Sandra Lucas and Sissy England; and two sisters, Tommie Bale and Shirley Patty.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.