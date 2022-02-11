Services for Zola Marie Foster Campbell, 80, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
The body will be cremated. Her ashes will be buried at a later date in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Mrs. Campbell died Tuesday, Feb. 8, at her residence.
She was born March 20, 1941, in Colesburg, Ky., to William and Clara Bell Foster. She was raised in Rineyville, Ky., before moving to Detroit in the late 1960s. She married Rudolph Campbell in Detroit. In the late 1980s she moved to Elizabethtown. In 1991, she moved to Killeen. She moved to Beebe, Ark., in 2001, and moved to Temple in 2008. She worked many years as a bartender and waitress before retiring in the late 1980s. She was a Baptist.
Survivors include three sons, Mike Campbell of Temple, Daniel Campbell of Harlingen and Darrell Campbell of Moody; a daughter, Crystal Lovston of Arkansas; a brother, Dawson Foster of Kentucky; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.