Services for Darby LaVon Williams Roberson, 77, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco with the Rev. Melvin Petty officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery with the Rev. Allen Edwards officiating.
Mrs. Roberson died Thursday, Sept. 17.
She was born Dec. 4, 1942, to Elva and Belle Williams. She graduated from Dunbar High School. She married Weldon Roberson in 1974. She worked for Mrs. James Jewelry’s and Henderson Jeweler’s. She also worked at Cox’s Department Store. She was a member Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband of Waco.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.