Services for Artist Mac “Diddy” Whitfield Sr., 95, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Manasseh Church of God in Christ in Rosebud.
Burial will be in Bluebonnet Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Whitfield died Monday, March 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 6, 1928, in Rosebud to Judge Sr. and Bell Young Whitfield. He attended Rosebud Public Schools. He married Bernice Jones Whitfield. He was a member of Manasseh Church of God in Christ in Rosebud. He was a self-employed entrepreneur and also worked as a mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his wife; three sons, Roosevelt Coulter, Johnnie Coulter and Marvin Coulter; and three daughters, Brenda Coulter, Ruby Weaver and Marilyn Johnson.
Survivors include a son, Artist Whitfield Jr. of Rosebud; four daughters, Betty Mills of Nolanville, Joyce Whitfield of Killeen and Shirley Griffin and Sandra Shumpert, both of Temple; two brothers, Judge Whitfield Jr. and Robert Whitfield, both of Rosebud; a sister, Charlie Mae Horton of Plano; 25 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.