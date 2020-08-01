ROCKDALE — Services for Nita Sue Drummond Riddle, 86, of Mexia will be 11 a.m. Monday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Riddle died Wednesday, July 29.
She was born Jan. 25, 1934, to Daniel Calvin and Tennie Juanita Reed Drummond. She graduated from The University of Texas. She married George Riddle on Jan. 22, 1954. She worked as an artist for retailers of women’s clothing in Houston. She also worked cattle and oil wells near Rockdale. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Mexia.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Rebecca Cox and Rachel Garrett; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.