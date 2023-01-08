Terry Lee Cover
Terry Lee Cover, age 77 of Morgan’s Point Resort, passed from this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Terry was born on July 19, 1945, to Charles Leroy Cover, Sr. and Ida Siggelow Cover in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He attended Parkview High School in Springfield, Missouri, and served in the United States Navy as a Radarman. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. Terry married Linda Sweeny on May 27, 1976. He was a member of First Christian Church, Temple Elks Lodge No. 138, and the American Legion. Terry enjoyed bowling, going to casinos, traveling, and telling stories. He was named Volunteer of the Year by the Texas Youth Bowling Association and is a Lifetime Honorary Member of the PTA. Terry was a graduate of Auctioneer School and became an ordained minister through Universal Life Ministries. He earned a Bachelor of Square Dancing and he spoke at a televised event alongside the then mayor of McAllen, Texas, Orthal Brandt and U.S. Senator, Phil Graham on the 1-year Anniversary of the Challenger Space Shuttle disaster. Terry lived life to the fullest, enjoying each moment with his family and friends. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his loving wife of 46 years, Linda (Sweeny) Cover; children, Tamara Cover Caldwell and her husband Brandon, Eric James Cover and his wife Julia, Dawn Cover Pearson, William Cover and his wife Kris, and Edward Cover and his wife Shelia; brother, Charles Leroy Cover, Jr.; 12 grandchildren, Kyle Campbell, Jack Lee Campbell, Presten Caldwell, Hayden Caldwell, Grady Conine, Ethan Conine, Alex Robertson, McKenna Parsons, JC Parsons, Bre McLaughlin, Kasi Cover, and Sariah Cover; and many, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorial may be made to Pearl’s Place –a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization dedicated to saving dogs with skin issues and those that are threatened, 4011 Little River Rd, Temple, TX 76502– 254-654-8307.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to all the medical professionals and general staff at Olin E. Teague Veteran’s Medical Center; to Judy Gotcher, and to Gentiva Hospice.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Monday, January 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary