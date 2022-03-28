Don L. Mills, 69, of Belton died Monday, March 28, at a Temple hospital.
Services are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Mostly clear and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mostly clear and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 28, 2022 @ 11:31 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.