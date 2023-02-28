Amanda Leigh Moeller
Amanda Leigh Moeller, 43, of Westphalia, died Thursday, February 23, 2023 at her residence. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia. Rev. Walter Dhanwar will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Amanda was born August 1, 1979 in Rosebud to Charles and Cindy Bruggman Moeller. She was Salutatorian of the Class of 1997 at Rosebud-Lott High School. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting from Texas A&M University. While in high school, she won the gold medal in accounting at the State UIL meet. She worked as a self-employed accountant and was a member of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia.
She is survived by her parents, three brothers, Matthew Moeller and wife Robin of Arlington, Jeffrey Moeller and wife Savannah of College Port, and David Moeller of Cyclone, three nephews, Jake Moeller, Charles Moeller, and James Moeller, two nieces, Elizabeth Moeller and Sloane Moeller.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund of the Church of the Visitation, 144 CR 3000, Lott, TX 76656.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
