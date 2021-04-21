BELTON — Services for Teresa Katherine Camisa Westbrook, 51, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Westbrook died Wednesday, April 14, at her residence.
She was born April 2, 1970, in Bloomfield, N.J. She received a bachelor’s degree from Eckerd College in Florida. She moved to Central Texas more than 17 years ago, and worked as a financial advisor assistant.
Survivors include a son, Josh T. Westbrook of Georgetown; a sister, Claudine Cathryn Camisa of Austin; her father, Jerry DiGiulio of Pennsylvania; her mother, Lorraine Westrich of New Jersey; and two half-brothers, Jeffrey DiGiulio and Michael DiGiulio, both of Pennsylvania.
Memorials may be made to the Susan B. Komen Foundation for breast cancer.