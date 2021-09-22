SALADO — Services for Jimmy Royce Hodgin, 74, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Salado United Methodist Church with Dr. David Mosser officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in the church’s columbarium.
Mr. Hodgin died Thursday, Sept. 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 22, 1946, in Haskell to Royce Edward and Georgia Ruth McGuire Hodgin. He served in the U.S. Army and was Airborne and Pathfinder qualified and completed Special Forces training. He taught at CGSC at Fort Leavenworth, the Royal Australian Infantry School in Singleton, NSW, and coached at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. He also served as aide-de-camp to General George S. Patton IV in the 7th Corp. After his military career, he worked as a program manager with defense contractors in the U.S. He was a member of Salado United Methodist Church and served as a chairman of the church council. He also served on the Salado School Board, the Village of Salado Planning and Zoning Committee, and he was a member and former president of the Salado Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dana Marie Haas.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Judy Hodgin of Salado; a daughter, Leslie Hodgin of Richmond, Va.; a son, Tim Hodgin of Los Angeles, Calif.; a sister, Shirley Sanchez of Comanche; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.