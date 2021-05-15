Services for Beatrice Garcia Alviar, 80, of Moody will be 3 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Alviar died Sunday, May 9, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 5, 1941, in San Antonio to Fidel and Guadalupe Garcia. She married Joe Alviar in San Antonio.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2017.
Survivors include several sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.