Services for Jana Marie Millender, 47, of Austin will be held in private.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Jana Marie Millender, 47, of Austin will be held in private.
Ms. Millender died Thursday, Sept. 8, in Round Rock.
She was born March 12, 1975, in Temple to Thomas Dewey and Judy Faye Shenkir Millender. She graduated from Temple High School in 1993. She received a doctorate degree in pharmacy from the University of Texas. She worked as a pharmacist.
Survivors include her parents; and a brother, Michael Millender.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.