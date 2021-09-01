Martin Reyna Mendoza, Jr.
Martin Reyna Mendoza, Jr., age 68, of Rogers, Texas passed away on Saturday, August, 28, 2021 at a local hospital. He was born on January 23, 1953 in Cameron, Texas.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2021 from 5pm-8pm with a time of sharing at 7pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
A funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2021 at 10am at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home followed by burial at Rogers Cemetery in Rogers, Texas.
Martin retired as owner/operator of Mendoza Home Remodeling in Temple, he was a retired minister and a lifelong evangelist. He also attended and was a member of New Jerusalem Church in Belton.
He is survived by his wife Eva Mendoza of Rogers; children, Theresa Burnell of Blue Spring, MO, Ricky Mendoza of Rogers, and Joanna and husband Kian Mays of Rogers; grandchildren, Nicholas Mendoza, Hope Mendoza, Jalin Mendoza, Masin Mendoza, Raven and husband Cory Love, and Randi Hamilton; and great-granchildren Landon, Peyton, Leilani, Braxton, Lawson, Levi, Lockelin, Gauge, and Lauren. Martin is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Selia Mendoza of Wichita Falls, TX, Irene Granado of Academy, TX, Lydia Mendoza of Temple, TX Angie Montalbo of Temple, TX, Eleonor Mendoza of Temple, Texas, Margarita Rivera of Austin, Texas, Manuel Mendoza of Wichita Falls, TX, and Jesse Mendoza of Temple, Texas.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents Martin Mendoza Sr. and Rosa Reyna and a brother Adam Mendoza.
Paid Obituary