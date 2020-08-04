Services for Jose Lorenzo Cruz Lara, 82, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Lara died Friday, July 31, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Mexico to Jose Cruz Ortiz and Maria de Jesus Lara. He was a rancher and cattleman. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by three grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Maria “Nachita” Cruz; four sons, Juan Cruz, Tereso Cruz and Jose Cruz, all of Temple, and Pedro Cruz of Mexico; two daughters, Maria Cruz of San Antonio and Nicolasa Cruz of Mexico; three brothers, Cirilo Cruz, Felipe Cruz and Alfredo Cruz, all of Mexico; two sisters, Leonor Cruz and Delia Cruz, both of Mexico; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.