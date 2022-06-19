Services for David Earl Haywood, 65, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Wednesday in Central Texas Veterans State Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Haywood died Thursday, June 9, in Killeen.
He was born Dec. 25, 1956, in Huntsville to Albert Haywood and Joyce Rivers. He went to Sam Houston High School in Huntsville. He served in the military. He was a truck driver. He worked in the U.S. Postal Service. He married Terry J. Haywood in 1977.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, David Haywood of McKinney; a daughter, Joyce Haywood of Temple; two brothers, Otha Haywood and Danny Haywood, both of Huntsville; and 6 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.