Services for Betty Jean Critchfield, 92, of Jarrell will be held in private at a later date.
Mrs. Critchfield died Tuesday, Dec. 13, at a local care facility.
She was born March 23, 1930, to Leslie and Leah Covington LeFan. She was a 1947 graduate of Tempe High School. She married Chester Critchfield in 1951. She worked as a teacher’s aide for Belton ISD before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2019; and by a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Grant Critchfield of Temple and Steve Critchfield of Salado; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.