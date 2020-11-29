A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Louise Priddy, 68, of Houston and formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Church in Temple.
Mrs. Priddy died Nov. 20 in Houston.
She was born May 30, 1952, in Temple to Jim and Jewell Snodgrass of Temple. She graduated from Temple High School. She married Buddy Gene Priddy on May 30, 1970. She worked for Johnson Insulation.
She was preceded in death by her husband on March 15, 2016; and a son, Todd Brandon Priddy on May 1, 1993.
Survivors include two sons, Toby Priddy and Thomas Priddy; a sister, Diana Sue Snodgrass; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.