J. Earl Goodfellow, 81, of Temple died Tuesday, July 6, at his residence.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Temple with Tom Robbins officiating.
Mr. Goodfellow was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Woodbury, N.J., to John Wesley and Edna Langefeld Goodfellow. He attended Rancocas Valley Regional High School and Trenton State College. He married Cynthia Hastings on Oct. 1, l960, in Hainesport, N.J. He worked for Formica Corp., Ralph Wilson Plastics Co. and Wilsonart. He also was a real estate investor and handyman. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Betsy Jermstad of Temple; two sons, Scott Goodfellow of Salado and Todd Goodfellow of Spokane, Wash.; a sister, Mary Sticklin of Danbury, Pa.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church; or any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.