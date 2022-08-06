Services for Charles Corbin Willis, 97, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Willis died Wednesday, Aug. 3, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born May 15, 1925, in Hill County to James Henry and Jessie Lucille Corbin Willis. He served in the U.S. Navy, Marines, Army and Air Force.
Survivors include a brother, Archie Willis; and a sister, Billye Hughes.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.