Services for Robert Lee Graham, 75, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Graham died Friday, April 24, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born April 29, 1944, in Temple to James and Willie Mae Graham. He attended Dunbar High School in Temple. He was a roofer and carpenter. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include two daughters, Treena Semien of Houston and Shirley Williams of Dallas; a brother, John Aldridge of Temple; six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.