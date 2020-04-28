Services for Robert Lee Graham, 75, of Temple will be private.

Mr. Graham died Friday, April 24, at a Temple nursing home.

He was born April 29, 1944, in Temple to James and Willie Mae Graham. He attended Dunbar High School in Temple. He was a roofer and carpenter. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Temple.

Survivors include two daughters, Treena Semien of Houston and Shirley Williams of Dallas; a brother, John Aldridge of Temple; six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.