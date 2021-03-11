Christina Noland Herring
Christina Noland Herring of Troy, Texas, -- wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend -- went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 6, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. She was 47 years old.
She was born on May 7, 1973, to Bill Noland and Sally Andrews in Akron, Ohio.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Troy, Texas. Christina and Clois were married by Pastor Harlan Haines of First Baptist Church of Troy, Texas, on November 7, 2010.
Christina is survived by her husband Clois Lee Herring of Troy, Texas; son Tyler Allen Noland of Colorado; stepdaughters Kaylee Renee Herring and Emalee Nicole Herring of Temple, Texas; father and stepmother Bill and Gerry Noland of Troy, Texas; mother Sally Andrews of Troy, Texas; mother-in-law Shirley Jean Herring; brother DJ Noland; sisters Missy and husband Anthony Coulter of Temple, Texas; and Sarah Noland of Tomball, Texas; nephew Kevin Noland of Aransas Pass; uncle Dickie and wife Natasha Pruett of Valley Mills, Texas.
She was preceded in death by grandparents J.M. and Wanda Noland, Don and Thelma Lloyd, uncle Danny Lloyd, father-in-law Alton Herring.
A visitation for Christina will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas. A funeral service will occur Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM, Temple, Texas. A burial will occur Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Dixon Cemetery, 980 County Road 224, Florence, Texas 76527-3801. A meal will be served for the family at Troy United Methodist Church, Troy, Texas, after returning from the cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Herring family.
Paid Obituary