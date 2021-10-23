BELTON — Services for Julia Rosemary Bruton, 88, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the First Baptist Church in Moffatt.
Mrs. Bruton died Wednesday, Sept. 22, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born Aug. 27, 1933, to Ulysses Eugene and Irma Eugenia Lamar Ragsdale. She married Leslie Paul Bruton in Austin on April 4, 1952. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Moffatt.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 22, 2008.
Survivors include four sons, Bobby Bruton of Georgetown, David Bruton of Salado, Cliff Bruton of Temple and Charles Bruton of Austin; a daughter, Judy Leake of Austin; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Moffatt building fund, 13929 Moffatt Road, Temple, TX 76502; or to Willobell Nursing Home, 412 N. Dalton St., Bartlett, TX 76511.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.