Lois Marie Murchison Smith, age 97 of Temple, Texas, went to her heavenly home on January 10, 2022, after a long struggle of health complications.
Lois was born in Red Rock/High Grove area near Bastrop, Texas, on July 22, 1924, to Andes and Velma Murchison. Lois, along with her older brother, Nolan, and younger sister, Dorothy “Dot”, spent their childhood picking cotton, raising chickens and tending gardens. At age 17, she experienced a momentous year. It started in January 1942 with Lois marrying Gordon Wendel Smith, whom she met at a local church picnic. In February, Gordon was called to serve his country for four years during WWII. Lois continued her education and graduated from Austin High School in May of that year. In July, she turned 18 years old and then in October, she gave birth to her first child, Janice. However, Gordon did not meet Janice until August 1946 upon his return from the war.
Not many women in the early 40’s worked outside the home, but Lois was an exception to the rule. She raised four children, worked as a secretary at Bergstrom AFB during the war, secretary at Del Valle ISD, Austin Chemical Co., executive secretary at Tracor, Inc., and then was bookkeeper, secretary and really the “Boss” of the family owned business. Along with her raising a family, working outside the home and preparing home cooked meals, she could waltz across Texas with Gordon on the weekends.
Family was top priority for her whole life. Lois loved to entertain her family and friends. Everyone knew she would have plenty of food and her famous homemade Swedish bread on the table. She loved to bowl, play cards and dominoes, to dance, read novels, scratch off lotto tickets, and most of all, spoil her grandchildren. Gordon and Lois left their family home of 36 years in Del Valle, Texas, to start another business in Lott, Texas. They lived in the Lott/Marlin area for about six years before making their home in Little River-Academy for 30 plus years.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; her loving husband, Gordon W. Smith (whom she was married to one month shy of 70 years); daughter, Janice Adeline Thomas; and son, G.A. “Buddy” Smith.
Survivors include her daughters, Connie Sublette and husband James of Tyler, Texas, and Elaine Bigham and husband Larry of San Marcos, Texas; ten grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Over the past ten years, many people have been a major support for Lois and her family. A special thanks to Dr. Robert Plemmons and staff, Dr. Michael McNeal, and the staff at Garden Estates of Temple (especially Amber, Sandra and Rosanna), and Park Place Manor of Belton.
