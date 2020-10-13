John “JC” Christopher Fischer, 81, of Temple died at home in the early morning of October 8th. JC was born on June 2nd, 1939, in San Pedro, California to Louis Fischer and Marion Ferguson. He enlisted at an early age in the Navy and later switched to the Army. He retired from the military after 22 years in service. He later worked at the VA, and after retiring introduced Pop-A-Lock to the Temple area. He had an Associate’s degree from Temple College. He enjoyed a lifelong hobby of collecting military insignia, some of which are now on display at the William R Courtney Texas State Veterans Home, and was active in the Counterparts Veteran’s organization for military advisors who served in Vietnam. As a hobby, he collected railroad and train memorabilia. He met his future wife, Rita Jimenez, while on leave from Vietnam and they married February 22, 1969.
He is survived by his wife and their two sons, Chris and Louis, daughter, Laura Simpson, grandchildren, and two sisters, Jean Wingate and Barbara Flanagan. Private burial service will be held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX with father Leonard Onwumere officiating. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army for relief of victims of natural disasters. Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple will oversee funeral arrangements.
