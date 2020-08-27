Dolores Lorene Teer
Dolores Lorene Teer, age 86, of Temple passed from this life during the mid-morning hours of Saturday, August 22, 2020 at a local nursing facility. Born on the 16th day of August 1934 in Oenaville, she was the daughter of Emil and Frances (Simecek) Teer.
Dolores grew up in the Oenaville area on the family farm and has been a resident of Bell County for her entire life. She graduated from Temple High School and at the age of 22 she made her union with Freddie Teer binding before God at the First Presbyterian Church in Temple. After being wed the new couple set out to build a life and a home together that would eventually include 4 children. Dolores was very active in the Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple where she was a member for many years. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family as well as growing a large vegetable garden for her and Freddie to tend. She never would miss an episode of American Bandstand or an opportunity to play dominoes or cards with the family. Dolores was a kind-hearted person that always had a smile on her face. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Freddie Teer as well as her parents Emil and Frances and 8 of her siblings.
Dolores leaves behind to cherish her memory her four children Susan King of Belton, Jay Teer and wife Renee of Temple, Carole Motley and husband Ron of Oklahoma and Angela Woolsey and husband Rustin of Leander. She also leaves 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 o’clock a.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Motley officiating. The burial will follow at Seaton Cemetery immediately after the service. Mrs. Teer will be lying in state at the funeral home on Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 o’clock p.m. if visitors would like to view and sign the guest book.
The family requests that if you would like to make a donation in honor of Mrs. Dolores Teer please donate to Grace Presbyterian Church LOGOS Ministry, the address is 2401 S.57th Street Temple, TX 76504.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary