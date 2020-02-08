Jane M. Voigt, 78, of Salado died Saturday Feb 8, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SALADO — Jane M. Voigt, 78, of Salado died Saturday, Feb. 8, at her residence. Services are pending with Broecker Funeral Home of Salado. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save