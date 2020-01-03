Fabian Sustaita Jr. passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 after a long battle with Dementia.
Proceeded in death by parents, Fabian and Ramona Sustaita and sister Victoria Delgado. Siblings Angel Sustaita, Julianna Menth, Teresa Sustaita Schauer , Rita Sustaita Vargas, Olivia Hernandez Argüelles, Maria Carrasco. He has three surviving sons Fabian Sustaita III, James Sustaita, Alkala Sustaita. The funeral service will be held 2 PM Saturday, January 11 at Temple of Praise, 511 Battle St., Cameron 76520.