Judy McFadden
No services are planned for Judy McFadden, age 72 of Temple. She died Sunday, May 9, 2021 in a local hospital. She was born June 20, 1948 in Temple to Jack and Nell McFadden. She graduated from Temple High School and attended Temple Junior College for one year.
She went to work for Woolco Discount Store and then WilsonArt. Later she went to work at Scott & White as a temporary employee until she found out what she wanted to do. After 41 years she finally decided that she wanted to retire. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church. She loved walking on the beach at Port Aransas, going to rodeos, attending Willie Nelson concerts and pet sitting for friends.
Survivors include a brother and family from Houston and her husband, Kenneth R. Benson, Sr. and family. She will be missed by all who knew her and will be enjoyed by Jesus in Heaven. May we never forget her in prayer and memories, Amen.
