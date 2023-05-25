Services for Terry Lee Watson, 60, of The Grove will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove.
Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in The Grove.
Mr. Watson died Saturday, May 20, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Aug. 5, 1962, to Tom F. and Bonnie Massey Watson. He graduated from Moody High School in 1981. He worked for Lone Star Gas Company and Wilson Art in Temple before retiring.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa Watson; two daughters, Marlena Watson and Danielle Diaz; a brother, Ricky Watson; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.