Services for Mary Frances Marburger, 94, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mrs. Marburger died Friday, May 27, at a local hospital.
She was born March 4, 1928, in Granger to Frank and Mary Bigon. She was a nurse.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Marburger; and a daughter, Karen Jeter.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Marburger of Temple and Duane Marburger of Marble Falls; a daughter, Lisa Coufal of Temple; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.