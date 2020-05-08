ROCKDALE — Services for Carl John Lukens Jr., 89, of Moody will be private.
Mr. Lukens died Saturday, April 18, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Shell Lake, Wis., to Carl Sr. and Anna Gren Lukens. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Lula Ann Baggerly on Oct. 16, 1967, in Gary, Ind. He worked for Richardson Paint Co. He was a member of VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; and a brother, David Lukens.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.