CAMERON — Private family services for Johnnie Wileen Brooks, 61, of Rockdale and formerly of Cameron will be at a later date.
Mrs. Brooks died Monday, July 26, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 22, 1959, in Cameron to Mary Dee Mathews and Oscar Lincoln Barnes Sr. She was a retired LVN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Brooks Jr.
Survivors include a son, Kyle Sakewitz of Haslet; four daughters, Kristy Sakewitz, Cortney Towns and Leah Stewart, all of Rockdale, and Jessica Sakewitz of Huntsville; two brothers, Oscar Lincoln Barnes Jr. and Jay Martin Barnes, both of Rockport; a sister, Wanda Louise Osterloh of Rockport; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.