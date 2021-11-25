Services for Johnny Gale “Doc” Murdoch, 68, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. Larry Townsend officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Murdoch died Thursday, Nov. 11, at a local care facility.
He was born April 11, 1953, in Kermit to R.G. Murdoch and Hazel Mildred Gray. He married Frances “Ann” Ellis. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service. He also worked as a German golf course manager. He also was a singer known as “Doc” in a German country band and toured with his three children.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, James Daniel Williams; and one grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Rebekah Wyant of Nolanville and Hope Harris of Eddy; a brother, Ronald Gary Murdoch of Abilene; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.