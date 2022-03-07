CAMERON — Services for Helen Reyes, 66, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Ms. Reyes died Friday, March 4, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 2, 1955, in Cameron to Cruz and Basilia Salazar Reyes. She worked for the city of Cameron for 20 years and then for the Milam County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years as telecommunications supervisor.
Survivors include four brothers, Jesse Reyes and Joe Reyes, both of Cameron, George Reyes of Belton and Jimmy Reyes of Bryan; and six sisters, Millie Mendoza of Pettibone, Esther Perry of Georgia, Delia Eicke of Temple, Mary Christopher of Llano, Basilia Nelson of Cleveland and Martha Fuentes of Cameron.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.