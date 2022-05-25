No services are planned for Bobby “Bobby Joe” Janiel Hempel, 86, of Temple.
Mr. Hempel died Friday, May 20.
He was born Dec. 22, 1935, in Holland to E.A. and Fern Hagler Hempel. He attended a Baptist Church. He graduated from Academy High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for TXU Mining in Fairfield.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Hempel of Conroe and Kirk Hempel of Little River-Academy; a brother, Jimmy Hempel of Little River-Academy; three grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.