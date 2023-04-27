Services for Jesse Garcia Sr., 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Garcia died Saturday, April 22, at his residence.
He was born May 22, 1943, in Temple to Paul Garcia Sr. and Rosa Castillo. He picked cotton in East Bell County and later worked as a roofer in California and surrounding states. He retired from the Temple parks and recreation department.
Survivors include his wife, Rosa Garcia; five sons, Jesse Garcia Jr., Sunday Garcia, Joe Garcia, Frank Ontiveros and Adrian Garcia; two daughters, Debbie Garcia and Ruthanne Garcia; four brothers, Johnny Garcia, Albert Garcia, Ralph Garcia, and Paulino Rodriguez Castillo; two sisters, Eva Garcia and Maggie Brantley; 20 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.