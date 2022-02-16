Pete, age 84, passed away on February 12, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, February 18, 2022, at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton, Texas.
Pete was born on his family farm outside of Weinert, Texas, on March 23, 1937. He grew up farming, pulling cotton bolls and hoeing fields. In High School Pete played 6-man football for the Weinert Bulldogs. It was during High School that Pete met the love of his life, Ima Jean “Imo” Decker. Pete graduated from High School in May 1955. Pete & Imo married on May 19, 1956, following her graduation from High School.
Pete and Imo settled in Odessa, Texas, where Pete became an Odessa Firefighter and Paramedic serving 26 years and 7 months before he retired on March 26, 1987. He and Imo then moved back to Pete’s family farm to live and farm. Pete earned a second retirement working for The Water Authority in Munday, Texas, in 1998.
Pete is a member of The Anchor of Hope Baptist Fellowship Church where he and Imo developed many great friendships and loved being part of their church.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Ima “Imo” Jean Brockett on December 18, 2016; his father, George Clayton Brockett on April 20, 1999; his mother, Sarah Catherine “Susie” Brockett in January 1996; his sister, Colleen Nance on March 2, 2013; his brother, George Clayton Brockett, Jr on November 17, 2016; and his sister, Jo Coffman on September 14, 2019.
Pete is survived by two daughters, Kim Brockett Marmon & spouse William Marmon (who Pete loved like a son) and Monice Brockett & spouse Leslie Brockett (who Pete loved like a daughter); granddaughter, Ranee’ Gray; two grandsons, Justin Gray and James Brockett; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nephews & nieces.
Pallbearers will be Ranee’ Gray, James Brockett, Justin Gray, Austin Sosa, Clint Nance, Ricky Nance and Alternate, William Marmon.
Memorials may be made to The Anchor of Hope Baptist Fellowship Church, 5700 FM 439, Belton, Texas 76513 254-831-1033.
