BELTON — Services for Reginald Darron Newman, 59, of Moody will be 2 p.m. Monday at 3C Cowboy Fellowship Church in Salado with the Rev. George Harrison officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Newman died Friday, July 30.
He was born Oct. 10, 1961, to Frank and Clarice Newman in Temple. He graduated from Moody High School, and studied masonry at Texas State Technical College in Waco. He joined the U.S. Army Reserve. He worked for Eddy Feed Store as a warehouse manager for many years.
Survivors include his mother of Fort Worth; a son, Reginald Darron Newman Jr. of El Paso; two brothers, Frank V. Newman Jr. of San Antonio and Duane Newman of Seattle; four sisters, Rhonda D. Newman of Fort Worth, Kimberly Lewis of Hewitt and Laquisha Newman Suarez of Troy; and a grandchild.
The body will be available for viewing 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.