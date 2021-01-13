Arthur Richard Janke
Arthur Richard Janke passed away on Sunday, January 10 at the age of 79. He was born at home in Bartlett, Texas on November 19, 1941 to Albert Janke and Gertrude Stabeno Janke. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlet TX. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1959. He attended Texas Lutheran College, Blinn College and Southwest Texas State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1965.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Pamela Dowell Janke; their children Amanda Letsos & spouse Michael, Amy Beckmann & spouse Randall and Tony Janke; grandchildren Lauren Letsos Nanez & spouse Steven, Alison Letsos, Megan Letsos, Christopher Beckmann, Tyler Beckmann & spouse Christianna, Courtney Janke, Tony Janke Jr.; his sisters Linda Janke Zrubek & spouse Henry and Debra Janke Caldwell; numerous nieces and nephews and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Art was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Julia Glick in 1968.
Art began teaching agriculture at Blanket High School in 1965 and worked as an Ag teacher for 10 years, teaching in Blanket, Wharton, Sweeney and Port Lavaca. After leaving education he farmed rice for several years in Calhoun County with his father in law Walter Dowell. He continued his career in agriculture as the manager of the Farmers Coop. in Garwood for 12 years and for the next 19 years he owned and ran South Texas Fertilizer. He completed his career in agriculture working for Texas Boll Weevil Foundation. For the past two summers he worked at El Campo Aquatic Center.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and was ordained as a deacon in 1972. He continued teaching the Adult Sunday School.
Art was an accomplished carpenter and woodworker, gardener and an avid hunter. He loved people and enjoyed meeting and visiting everyone. He never met a stranger. Art was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved the Lord and lived his life as a good and faithful servant.
He was preceded in death by his wife Julia Glick Janke and his parents.
A memorial service is scheduled on Thursday, January 14 at 1pm at First Baptist Church El Campo. Arrangements are being handled through Mason Funeral Home under the direction of his son-in-law Randall Beckmann.
Memorials may be to First Baptist Church in El Campo.
Condolences may be sent to the family on-line at masonfuneralhome.net
Paid Obituary