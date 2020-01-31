BELTON — Services for Hunter Davis Callahan, 19, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Mr. Callahan died Monday, Jan. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 7, 2000, in Temple to Angela and Glen Callahan. He graduated from Belton High School in 2018. He attended Temple College.
Survivors include his father of Lampasas; his mother of Belton; a brother, Patrick Thomas; a sister, Zoey Erickson; and his grandparents, Barbara Thomas, Patrick Callahan and Valerie Duncan Callahan.