BELTON — Services for Marken Okoi, 33, of Moody will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Temple.
Mrs. Okoi died Monday, May 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 26, 1989, in Huntsville, Ala. to Jeanelle Pons and Kevin Rebman. She graduated from Belton High School. She served in the U.S. Air Force and was a private civilian.
Survivors include her mother of Moody; her father; a sister, Kelly Klima; and two grandmothers, Jean Walters and Judy Rebman.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.