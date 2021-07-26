SALADO — Services for Benny Joe Williams, 84, will be 11 a.m. today at Salado Church of Christ with Joe Keyes officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Historic Cemetery.
Mr. Williams died July 19 in Talpa.
He was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Lubbock to Lloyd S. and Guy Eula Hockett Williams. He graduated from Abilene Christian College. He owned a dry cleaning business, built furniture, raised cattle and owned Robertson’s Hams in Salado. He was a member of Salado Church of Christ, the Lion’s Club, a school board and a child welfare board.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wylene.
Survivors include three children, Marci, Mindi and Barry; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salado Church of Christ and the Monterey School of Preaching.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. today at the church.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.