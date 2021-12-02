BELTON — Services for Rebecca Sandoval Vargas, 73, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Toby Tavarez officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Vargas died Thursday, Nov. 18, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 22, 1948, in Brownsville to Simon and Josefina Mares Sandoval. She married Roberto Vargas on May 16, 1966, in Cameron. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Juanita Vargas.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Roberto Vargas Jr., Johnny Vargas and Paul Vargas; three daughters, Josephina Castillo, Annie Hatter and Eva Herrera; five sisters; two brothers; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.