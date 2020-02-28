BELTON — Eva Mae Brown, 77, of Temple died Friday, Feb. 28, at a local nursing home.
No services are planned.
Mrs. Brown was born Sept. 10, 1942, to Olite and Rudolf Lege.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Preston Brown Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Carl Preston Brown III of Bastrop and Chris Dwayne Brown of Temple; a daughter, Cathy Brown of Temple; two brothers, Gilbert Lege of Port Arthur and Gene Lege of Houston; and a grandchild.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.