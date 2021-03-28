Reynaldo “Ronnie” Castillo, age 61 of Temple, beloved Husband, Father, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on Monday, March 22, 2021. A Funeral Mass will be held in his honor Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery with military honors directly after Mass services.
He entered this world on July 7, 1959 in Temple, Texas, born to Jesse and Juanita Castillo. Reynaldo served in the Air Force from 1978 to 1982. Reynaldo, known to everyone as Ronnie, enjoyed family gatherings, football, and especially his Dallas Cowboys. He loved watching his son play baseball and football. Ronnie was a diehard Temple Wildcats fan, and could be found yelling in the stands every Friday night of the season. Ronnie enjoyed having numerous family gatherings, and cooking for everyone. He was known for his famous menudo and hot sauce. He will be remembered as owner of the famous El Taquito Restaurant, where family and friends cooked, worked, ate, and gathered for many occasions. He worked at Scott & White Hospital as a CNA and housekeeping supervisor, and then Temple VA Hospital for 17 years before retiring in November 2020. His life was full of joy, laughter, and love for family and friends. He was the one to count on by anyone, including his nieces and nephews who knew they could always count on him, whether it was for advice, or a shoulder to cry on. Quite a few lived with him as well.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patsy (Yolanda) Castillo, daughter Melissa (42) and son, RJ Castillo (16), son-in-law Jason Lindekugel and grandkids Elliot and Francis who knew him as “Papa Roni”. Reynaldo is survived by 14 siblings, of which he was number nine. Left to cherish his memories are Stella Lerma (Robert), Herlinda McGahan, Reuben Castillo, Hope Murany (Jon), Mary Martinez, Larry Castillo (Alma), Rick Castillo (Cecilia), Ralph Castillo (Martha), Bitsy Castillo (Heidi), Paula Castillo, Lily Rivera (Rodney), Phyllis Muro (Mike), Maggie Brantley (Derrick), and Paulino Castillo (Neely). He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, and an endless amount of lifelong friends.
A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 pm with a rosary recited at 7:30 pm Monday, March 29, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
